iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.94

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.94 and traded as high as $24.13. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,993,686 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

