iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.74

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 381603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

