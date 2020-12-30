iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.28

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.28 and last traded at $211.01, with a volume of 1785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

