iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $76.17. Approximately 29,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 136,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.