iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Shares Up 11.1%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 125,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 196,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.