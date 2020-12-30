ITE Group (LON:ITE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $83.30. ITE Group shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 643,581 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.50. The stock has a market cap of £616.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.67.

About ITE Group (LON:ITE)

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

