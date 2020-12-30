IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 8.4% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 516,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 794,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $625.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

