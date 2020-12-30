J David Lett Sells 1,530 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J David Lett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, J David Lett sold 230 shares of German American Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,590.00.

GABC stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $864.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

