Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ObsEva alerts:

OBSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. ObsEva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV).

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.