Jane Street Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Marker Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.39.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.