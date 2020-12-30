Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MESA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at $357,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

