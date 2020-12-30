Jane Street Group LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

CLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Celsion Co. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Celsion Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.