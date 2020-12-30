Jarvis Network (JRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $760,304.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $760,304.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

