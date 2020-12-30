JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. Barclays raised JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

JCDecaux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

