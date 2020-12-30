Jefferies Financial Group Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $60.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 22,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,958. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.