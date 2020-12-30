Jeffrey L. Kurburski Sells 1,102 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herman Miller stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 80.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at $600,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.