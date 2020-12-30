JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.82). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 396.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($5.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,965,694. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

