John L. Buckley Sells 13,068 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.