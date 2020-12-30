Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,400 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $24,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services accounts for about 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

