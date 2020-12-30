JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.69

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.69 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 527328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.30 ($1.69).

The company has a market cap of £156.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 821.20.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

