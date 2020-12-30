JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.69

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.69 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 527328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.30 ($1.69).

The company has a market cap of £156.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 821.20.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit