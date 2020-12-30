JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.65

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

