Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $42.56. 13,459,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 7,943,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 4.20.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.