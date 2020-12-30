Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.29. 1,426,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,290,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kadmon by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter worth about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 40.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 36.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.