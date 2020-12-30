Karatgold Coin (KBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.47 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 440.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Coinsuper, YoBit and HitBTC. Karatgold Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.47 million and $28.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded up 478.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.01965646 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Coinsuper, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

