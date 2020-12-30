Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.54

Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 2307234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £9.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

About Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, act as an investor in the resources and energy sectors. It manages and operates the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district, as well as holds interests in mining license. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

