Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.
KMT opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
