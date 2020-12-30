Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

KMT opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

