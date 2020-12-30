Kenneth T. Mills Sells 4,500 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RGNX opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

