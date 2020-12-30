Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.49. 1,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

