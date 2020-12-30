Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KNTE opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History and Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit