Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading 7.6% Higher

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $40.87. 363,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 368,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.