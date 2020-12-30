Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.14. Kintavar Exploration shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 71,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

About Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.