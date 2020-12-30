Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.12 Million

Analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce sales of $62.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.23 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $48.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $183.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $254.34 million, with estimates ranging from $239.67 million to $269.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

KRNT stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.