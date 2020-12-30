Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Up 7.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.70. 998,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 114,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Koss alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.