Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.01

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 3853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $69,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

