Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $36,259.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00287293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.90 or 0.01977268 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.