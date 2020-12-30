Kuende Market Capitalization Achieves $230,603.53 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a market capitalization of $230,603.53 and $23.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00293336 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

