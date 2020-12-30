Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 46,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.