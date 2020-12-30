KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.46. 198,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 63,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $696,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,981 shares of company stock worth $179,445. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $676,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 167.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KVH Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

