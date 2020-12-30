KZ Cash (KZC) Market Capitalization Tops $1,835.58

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,835.58 and $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003369 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012821 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.