Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00569657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00156531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00307164 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,252,518,715 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

