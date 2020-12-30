LATOKEN (LA) Reaches One Day Volume of $57,499.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $16.40 million and $57,499.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00284358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.83 or 0.01966518 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LA is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

