Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.03

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 9037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $306,302. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 163,014 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

