Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

LB stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 230,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,610. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.91.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

