Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.
LB stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 230,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,610. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.91.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.06.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.