Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.92

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.92 and traded as high as $31.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 97,179 shares trading hands.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.91.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.