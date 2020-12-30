Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Up 5.9%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. 266,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 479,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

