Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Leisure Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.40% of Leisure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.