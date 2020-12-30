LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $35.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.90 million and the highest is $36.07 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $127.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $127.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

LMAT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,314. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $804.73 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,093,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

