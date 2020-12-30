Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Up 2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 10,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 20,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

