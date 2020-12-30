Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.70. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 28,545 shares changing hands.

LXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$140.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

