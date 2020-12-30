Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,923,815 shares of company stock valued at $34,309,396 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.